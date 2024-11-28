Algert Global LLC Acquires 79,140 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,140 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of AUR stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $19,530,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 382,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,931.50. The trade was a 90.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

