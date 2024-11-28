Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,340 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.11% of Sabre worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SABR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,322,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after buying an additional 678,588 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 6.7% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 309,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 208,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 36,623 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of SABR opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.74. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

