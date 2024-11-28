Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OWL. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.23.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $600.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.93 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

