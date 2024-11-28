Algert Global LLC Buys New Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 45,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $11,741,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $5,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $706.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of -0.01. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $190,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,888. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,702,040. This represents a 7.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036. Company insiders own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

