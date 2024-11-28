Algert Global LLC Grows Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 301.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,979 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,012,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after buying an additional 187,210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in PG&E by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,559,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,539,000 after purchasing an additional 119,866 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in PG&E by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 104,846,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 582,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $21.63 on Thursday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

