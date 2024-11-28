Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bread Financial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,847,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,766,000 after buying an additional 216,274 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 58,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the first quarter valued at $1,546,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 25.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BFH shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Bread Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $57.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.94. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.58 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Insider Transactions at Bread Financial

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

