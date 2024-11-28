Algert Global LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 367.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 506,094 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 34,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.06. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

