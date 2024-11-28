Algert Global LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $256,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,626.50. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $112,817.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,506.80. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,126 shares of company stock valued at $604,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

