Algert Global LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Proto Labs by 9.2% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.32. Proto Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.38 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor purchased 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,806.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 80,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,319,581.04. This trade represents a 4.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

