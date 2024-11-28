Algert Global LLC Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Algert Global LLC cut its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,490 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 984.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 390,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 354,905 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 50.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Waterfall Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.74. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $103.05.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. This represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

