Algert Global LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on THG. Bank of America increased their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 300 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,459,950. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,551 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,935. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE THG opened at $164.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.36 and a twelve month high of $165.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.