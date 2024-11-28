Algert Global LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Zai Lab as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 91.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.56. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zai Lab

Zai Lab Profile

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.