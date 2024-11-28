Algert Global LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $173.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

