Algert Global LLC Purchases 2,148 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 537.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 23,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total transaction of $4,024,928.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,662 shares in the company, valued at $49,523,889.92. This represents a 7.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. The trade was a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock worth $9,116,179. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWRE opened at $201.88 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $207.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2,523.18, a PEG ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

