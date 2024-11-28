Algert Global LLC Raises Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,180 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.08% of Inari Medical worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $51.03 on Thursday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partnrs raised Inari Medical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.89.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $1,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 601,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,067,509.66. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,348. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,000 shares of company stock worth $8,990,990 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

