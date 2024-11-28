Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,308 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.35% of ACCO Brands worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 765,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 104,160 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 5.3% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 435,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 137.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $539.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.20 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently -15.87%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

