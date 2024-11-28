Algert Global LLC Reduces Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99,690 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Triumph Group worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 428,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 158,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,074 shares during the period. Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 96,662 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 1,189.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGI. Bank of America lowered Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

TGI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.48.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

