Algert Global LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 187.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 353,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 230,696 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 512.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 59,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,876,112.09. This trade represents a 2.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,631,723. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unity Software stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $43.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

U has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Unity Software from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unity Software

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.