Algert Global LLC Trims Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Algert Global LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the first quarter worth about $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,387,000. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1,443.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,836,000 after purchasing an additional 448,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 641.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after purchasing an additional 439,911 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRN stock opened at $107.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stride, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $108.48.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.29 million. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stride’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of Stride stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. The trade was a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

