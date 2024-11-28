Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,926,000 after buying an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 31,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $58.66 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

