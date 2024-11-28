Algert Global LLC Trims Stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,794 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.12% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,616 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 400,100 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 50.9% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,977,000 after buying an additional 170,484 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after buying an additional 152,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $10.14 on Thursday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLJ

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.