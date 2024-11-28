Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMBA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Ambarella Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.89.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 26.01% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $79,774.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,500,077.24. This trade represents a 1.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $25,859.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,149.80. This represents a 2.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,423 shares of company stock worth $1,356,402. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Ambarella by 6,014.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

