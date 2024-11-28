Analysts Set Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) PT at $42.57

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.57.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ichor in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.12. Ichor has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Ichor had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $211.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ichor will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Ichor in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,106,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ichor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,743,000 after buying an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,382,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 15.8% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,722,000 after buying an additional 150,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 322.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

