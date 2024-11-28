Aptiv PLC Announces Redemption of Senior Euro-Denominated Notes Due 2025On November 25, 2024, Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) unveiled its plans for the full cash redemption of €700 million aggregate principal sum of its 1.500% Euro-Denominated Senior Notes du

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aptiv’s 8K filing here.
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
