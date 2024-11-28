Aquaron Acquisition Corp. Receives Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Minimum Market Value Requirement

Get alerts:

On November 20, 2024, Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AQUNU) received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that the company failed to maintain a minimum Market Value of Listing Securities (MVLS) of $35 million for at least 30 consecutive business days, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(2). In response to this, Aquaron Acquisition Corp. was informed that it has until May 19, 2025, to regain compliance with the MVLS Rule. During this 180-day compliance period, the company’s MVLS is expected to close at $35 million or more for a minimum of ten consecutive business days in order to regain compliance.

Failure to meet the MVLS Rule within the designated compliance period may lead to written notification of potential delisting. Aquaron Acquisition Corp. will then have the opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a hearing panel. It is important to note that this notice does not have an immediate impact on the listing of the company’s securities on the Nasdaq.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp., as an emerging growth company, is navigating through the process with the goal of fulfilling the Nasdaq compliance requirements within the given timeframe. The company is focused on addressing the issue and ensuring compliance with the market regulations to maintain its listing status.

In other news, Aquaron Acquisition Corp. has not elected to utilize the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards. The company continues to operate with its headquarters located at 515 Madison Ave, 8th Floor, New York, NY.

The Chief Executive Officer, Yi Zhou, duly authorized the filing of this report on behalf of Aquaron Acquisition Corp. on November 26, 2024, signifying the company’s commitment to responding to the Nasdaq’s notice and addressing the compliance issue in a timely manner.

This report was filed as a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, highlighting Aquaron Acquisition Corp.’s proactive approach towards addressing regulatory compliance matters and ensuring transparency in its operations.

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

