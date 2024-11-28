B. Riley Financial Receives Notice of Delinquency from Nasdaq for Quarterly Report Filings

Get alerts:

B. Riley Financial, Inc. recently disclosed that it has received a notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, stating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). This notice comes following a delay in filing the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024.

The notice requires B. Riley Financial to submit an updated plan to Nasdaq by December 5, 2024, outlining steps to regain compliance with the Rule. Should the updated plan be accepted, Nasdaq may grant an exception providing up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the initial delinquent filing or until February 17, 2025, for compliance.

Despite these challenges, B. Riley Financial is actively working on completing the Quarterly Reports, aiming to ensure timely filing to meet the requirements set forth by Nasdaq. The company anticipates a return to its regular filing schedule in 2025.

In a press release issued on November 26, 2024, B. Riley Financial shared details about receiving the notice from Nasdaq. The company emphasized its commitment to resolving these issues promptly and expressed regret over the delays, attributing them to various significant events and transactions that took place in 2024.

B. Riley Financial, Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital-related needs of its clients and partners. The company operates across multiple platforms, offering comprehensive services that support clients throughout the business lifecycle.

Investors and the public are encouraged to stay informed about developments by visiting the B. Riley Financial website. For further details, including information about risks and forward-looking statements, individuals are advised to review the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note that the information shared in this press release is for disclosure purposes and should not be considered as a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It will not be incorporated by reference into any other filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act unless explicitly specified in such filings.

