Benchmark Issues Pessimistic Forecast for H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Price

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HTHT opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. H World Group has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $42.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in H World Group during the third quarter worth about $81,840,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in H World Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in H World Group by 724.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in H World Group in the second quarter worth $10,886,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of H World Group by 47,317.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

