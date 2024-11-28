BMO Capital Markets Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $308.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $287.00 to $308.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $290.64 on Wednesday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $167,783.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,227,759.94. The trade was a 1.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,232,213. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

