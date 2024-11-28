BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

BRSP stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.01.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

