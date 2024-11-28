Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 37.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $162,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in Century Communities by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Century Communities in the second quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Century Communities from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

In related news, Director John P. Box sold 11,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $1,128,989.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,858.89. This trade represents a 20.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $90.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $108.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 10.37%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

