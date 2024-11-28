Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,398 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $131.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
