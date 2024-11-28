Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 246,095 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 991,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,095 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 827,375 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 1,694,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

In other news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 44,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $351,441.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 739,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,792,626.17. This represents a 5.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 12,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $101,124.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,455.86. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,967 in the last 90 days. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CXM opened at $8.21 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

