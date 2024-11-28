Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 33,505 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,505 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $231,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $15,999,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $128.15 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 211.44, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $2,885,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 693,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,102,994.79. This trade represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock worth $125,534,054. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $108.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.66.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

