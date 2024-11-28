Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,960 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $173.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.22 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.32.

SNOW has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Snowflake from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.09.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. This trade represents a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,661 shares of company stock valued at $32,004,752 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

