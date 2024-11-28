Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 4,970 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $6,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $136.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.59 and a 1 year high of $149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 16.64%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.