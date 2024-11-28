Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 341,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 98.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.39. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.22.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $439,800.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,664.84. This trade represents a 18.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

