Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 15,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $140.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.39. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.18 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.