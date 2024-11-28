Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,054 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zoom Video Communications Price Performance
ZM opened at $85.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.03. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of -0.05.
In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 178,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total transaction of $13,733,895.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,108 shares of company stock worth $26,796,191. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.
