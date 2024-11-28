Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,220 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 183.3% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,820,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,810,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 40,380 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $696,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

