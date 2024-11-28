Cerity Partners LLC Buys 28,829 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DocuSign worth $6,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,795,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,519,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,816 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in DocuSign by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after purchasing an additional 783,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,518,000 after purchasing an additional 576,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 151.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 865,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 521,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DocuSign from $84.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $820,752.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,684.08. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $543,091.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,542,358.75. This trade represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,558 shares of company stock worth $4,272,768 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $80.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.90.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

