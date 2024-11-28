Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 482,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,238 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 21.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 88.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Permian Resources by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 435,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 43,901 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Permian Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PR. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Permian Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.34.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In other news, CAO Robert Regan Shannon sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,170.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,288.07. The trade was a 7.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Charles Bell sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $67,156.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,911.41. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.