Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.02 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,104 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 288,657 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 115,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 88,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 44,826 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,188,354 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 87,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $9.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 14.23%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.99%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

