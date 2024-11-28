Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWW. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 38.9% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,018.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Baird R W raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $990.00 to $1,215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,109.00.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $1,205.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,001.27. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $772.13 and a 52-week high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.98 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 51.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.23%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 27,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.82, for a total value of $27,524,551.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,559 shares in the company, valued at $111,650,478.38. The trade was a 19.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,105.59, for a total transaction of $778,335.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,513,055.31. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $52,640,733 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

