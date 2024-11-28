Cerity Partners LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 188,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,396 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Altiora Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $55.03 on Thursday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

