Cerity Partners LLC Invests $8.34 Million in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 217,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $47.49 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.06.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

