Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 154,563 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 104.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,563 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,067,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,662,000 after purchasing an additional 347,067 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,165,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,398,000 after buying an additional 63,020 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 266,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 71,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 426,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,599,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

HPE opened at $20.82 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

