Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 4,793 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth about $31,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $501.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $307.09 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $422.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.29.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

