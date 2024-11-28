Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 6,588 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,448,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,595. This trade represents a 19.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.40.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $155.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

