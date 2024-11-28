Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 694 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVOO opened at $113.98 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $85.89 and a 12 month high of $115.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.67 and its 200-day moving average is $103.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

