Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $241.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $245.91. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total value of $763,922.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,287.76. This trade represents a 12.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521 over the last ninety days. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.38.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

